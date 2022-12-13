GRAND RAPIDS — ChalkHeadZ Gymnastics competed at the Gymnastics on the Grand earlier this month, taking gymnasts that participated in the Xcel Gold, Silver, Bronze and Fun divisions.

“We had 12 girls competing in this USAG-sanctioned meet, and they had an opportunity to win a total of 48 medals and an additional 12 all-around awards,” said Kathy Bootz of ChalkHeadZ. “Our ChalkheadZ gymnasts walked away with 40 medals, 21 being (first through third) place. And in the all-around, ChalkheadZ brought home 10 awards, six being (first through third) place.”

For the Xcel Gold team, Destiny Cox was the all-around champion, and she had individual victories on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise for her age group. She was also the vault runner-up.

Rilyn Castillo was also first all-around with titles for uneven bars and floor exercise.

The Xcel Silver competitors were Lexi Logan and Bently Brigham. Logan finished second on the uneven bars while Brigham was second on the balance beam.

The Xcel Bronze team swept the top six places in the senior division all-around, and the junior girls took second and fifth, Bootz said.

“It was incredible since they were competing against 96 other gymnasts,” she said. “Additionally, the bronze team also brought home a first-place team banner. Our team of eight outscored teams that had up to 20 or more girls on them.”

Lauren Macher was first all-around as she won the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. She was fourth on the balance beam.

Ava Fewerda was second all-around and she was first on the floor exercise. Briseis Christensen was second all-around for her age group, winning the balance beam, taking second on the vault and finishing fourth in both the uneven bars and floor exercise.

Avie Young was third all-around and she finished second on the uneven bars and floor exercise while taking third on the beam.

Adrianna VanLoon was fourth all-around that included a runner-up on the beam.

Kenadie Buckner was fifth all-around, and she was the balance beam winner in her age group. Izzy Kolenda was fifth all-around for her age group, and it included a fourth on the vault.

Graceylnn Knowles was sixth all-around, and she was the runner-up on the floor exercise.