Following a pandemic that has stymied economic development across the country, Mason County and the West Michigan region are headed in the right direction, according to the State of the Community presentation held March 2.

The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce held the third annual event in a virtual format Wednesday morning.

Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller noted that 2021 was a period of renewal and recovery from the pandemic with favorable boosts, including $500,000 in grant relief funding distributed in Mason County, 500 units of PPE delivered and area businesses finding creative ways to stay in operation in spite of COVID constraints.

Also of note, the Chamber recently forged a partnership with The Right Place, Greater Grand Rapids’ leading economic development organization, which offers comprehensive business assistance services to growing companies. The Right Place works to drive sustainable growth in Mason, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oceana counties.

Randy Thelen, president and CEO of The Right Place, provided the State of the Region with current trends projecting a “really optimistic outlook even with strong, resistant headwinds.”

His survey of 422 businesses in the region indicated:

• 79% reported an increase in sales;

• 63% reported expansion plans;

• 52% reported increasing investment training; and

• 94% said the region’s business competitiveness is “very good” or “good.”

Of the surveyed companies, though, 59% reported recruitment challenges. And, according to Thelen’s report, COVID-19 impacts include higher unemployment rates: 7,945 are currently without work in the region, and 33,000 have left the workforce.

“That’s 41,000 people across our region not working today,” Thelen said. “That’s troubling — and it’s more or less the same across the country.”

TaRita Johnson, senior vice president of talent & diversity at The Right Place, said the solution is a matter of tapping into a pipeline of young people.

“We have a lot of things going for us in our state,” Johnson said, “cost of living and quality of living … and we are in a mecca of colleges and universities.

“As the number of high school diplomas grows, this is a pipeline. How can we have a direct link to West Shore Community College from K-12 … to get into the schools to talk about college, internships, shadowing, all the way to four-year college. Get them education in the best way for them.”

Both Thelen and Johnson spoke of leveraging placemaking: using Mason County’s natural resources, educational opportunities, jobs and culture to attract workers to the area.

“We need robust internships and to rotate people throughout organizations,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to capture this young talent so they know there are opportunities.

“We need to look at how to engage them inside of our organizations and in the community. What’s of value to them? Are we putting them on boards and giving them a seat at the table so they feel their voice is heard and they are invested?”

The State of the Community event also featured a local panel of experts who spoke on economic development in Mason County and some of the challenges that have presented themselves. The panelists were FloraCraft President and CEO Eric Erwin; Pennies from Heaven Foundation Executive Director Monica Schuyler; WSCC President Scott Ward; and United Way of Mason County Executive Director Lynn Russell.

Consistently, challenges that have been identified as obstacles to employment in the area include transportation, affordable housing, childcare, workforce attraction and retention and poverty. Broadband internet was added to that list in 2021, as many found themselves working from home or completing school assignments during the pandemic.

The panel collectively spoke of collaborating to remove barriers to employment and education attainment, as well as assisting people in envisioning and achieving higher aspirations.

To view a recording of the 2022 State of the Community in its entirety, visit www.ludington.org/state-of-the-community-2.