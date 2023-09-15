Five local business professionals were named to the 2023 Class of Future Five by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County and each received honors for excellence in their respective business fields.
The honorees are Becky Foster, Kyle Gurzynski, Casey Lakari, Trent Lundquist and Kylee Mount.
These individuals, aged 21-40, are currently influencing the growth, prosperity, and quality of life in Mason County and demonstrate the ability to positively impact the area in the future through professional accomplishments and community involvement.
The class was honored by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County at its annual awards dinner on Wednesday at The Lake House in Ludington.
Becky Foster serves as the executive director at Ludington Woods Assisted Living and has led that facility through the COVID pandemic, incredible staffing shortages, and cultural changes. On the backside of those impactful events, the facility has improved its occupancy, reduced staff turnover, and has improved its perception amongst their peers across the area. Foster also serves as a mentor to other executive directors across the organization.
She sees her role in the community as continuing to engage and and improve the lives of seniors and the elderly in the community. She has built a team atmosphere with a focus on the residents and their experiences within the facility.
“My goal is to continue to build the reputation and perception of Ludington Woods as a community of choice as people age,” she stated in a press release. “This nomination shows that we have started to improve our public perception through my engagement in the community.”
Kyle Gurzynski has been successful in his banking leadership career and pursuits, acting as the CEO of Filer Credit Union, former leadership at Safe Harbor Credit Union and Fifth Third Bank. He also gives his time to several community boards and committees. Specifically, he serves as president of the Ludington Area Schools Oriole Foundation Board, director of the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame, and a member of Habitat for Humanity and credit union foundation boards.
He remains active in the community and supportive of many of its events and activities, including annual the Will Strong Soccer Tournament, which benefits the Childhood Cancer Campaign.
Gurzynski stated he wants to improve financial literacy in the area, serve as a mentor to future leaders, and continue to serve the community in various capacities.
“I will continue to be passionate, authentic, and push others to reach their goals while trying to achieve mine as well,” he stated.
Casey Lakari is an agent at Lenz-Balder Insurance of Ludington. He has earned a Certified Insurance Services Representative designation and the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All TIme) title, an award the local office presents to an individual each quarter who brought in the most business and provided a high level of service to customers.
Lakari hopes to expand Lenz-Balder’s “Quotes For Kids” program, which donates $5 to the Lakeshore Food For Kids for every quote the agency provides. He is working on ways to partner with local businesses to match donations and help generate more revenue for purchasing the food that is ultimately given away.
He has been involved in Leadership Mason County and presently serves on the Community Investment Committee.
“You can’t lead by sitting back and watching,” Lakari stated. “You need to be involved with supporting current efforts the community has to help make it better for everyone.”
Trent Lundquist is a young business leader in the Scottville market, working for a family business, Lundquist Furniture. He also serves on the Scottville Downtown Development Authority Board.
“Scottville is fortunate to have Trent and Lundquist furniture in their community,” his nomination stated. “Trent puts his blood, sweat and tears into a business that his family built, through good times and bad. Trent never waivers on the business or the community of Scottville.”
Lundquist also donates to many different causes through the furniture store, as well as partners with other area businesses to promote synergy.
“I’m trying to provide furniture with great customer service and keep my family’s history alive with the furniture store,” Lundquist stated.
Kylie Mount is a sales professional at FloraCraft Corporation, where her “professionalism, critical thinking and thoughtful leadership” garnered her this nomination.
While handling her full-time job responsibilities and growing sales, she also co-led the Funn Committee for FloraCraft, which is responsible for organizing and budgeting employee events.
Being a former Mason County Central athlete herself, Mount volunteers as a track coach and works at meets.
Mount was recently accepted into Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business, Executive MBA program, and she will begin her studies this fall.
“In the not-so-distant future, I envision our small community as a shining beacon of growth, unity, and boundless opportunity,” she stated. “Guided by a shared commitment to progress and inclusivity, our community may stand as a model of sustainable development, where residents flourish and businesses thrive.
“Mason County can be a place where families plant their roots, where entrepreneurs turn their ambitions into reality, and where visitors experience the warmth of our hospitality.”