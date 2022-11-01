The annual Aglow on the Avenue holiday parade will welcome Santa and Mrs. Claus to town and kick off the holiday season in downtown Ludington, Saturday, Nov. 26. Parade entries are now being accepted, and community members are invited to participate.
Sponsored by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and downtown Ludington, the parade is held in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, when holiday shoppers can take advantage of deals at local shops and boutiques.
Parade entrants may be an individual, group or business. Entries can be a floats, carolers, pets dressed in holiday attire, musical groups or any other creative holiday entries. The Chamber encourages all participants to use numerous lights, in keeping with the “aglow” theme. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and takes place on Ludington Avenue from Gaylord Avenue to Harrison Street.
An online entry form can be found at ludington.org.
Join the community for caroling, a tree lighting, and a Santa visit in Legacy Plaza following the parade. Holiday tree sales and arts & crafts will also be featured.
For those who are unable to attend in person, 102.7 WMOM-FM will be broadcasting the parade live on Facebook beginning at 6 p.m.