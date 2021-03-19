The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce announced Friday morning it suspended the Ludington Gus Macker Charity 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, which was scheduled for June 19-20.

While crowd-size restrictions currently allow for 300 people to gather outdoors, it is anticipated coronavirus restrictions will not allow for a crowd of 20,000 by June.

“This is the largest Gus Macker in the country, so we know it will disappoint a lot of people, but there are a lot of circumstances that have been taken into consideration during this difficult decision-making process,” stated Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the chamber, in a press release. “And our No. 1 priority right now is to continue on this path of keeping our community safe and healthy.

“For months, we have been meeting with a national Gus Macker committee to discuss coronavirus protocols — but due to the size of our tournament and the fact that it is held at a public park, we just didn’t see how we could logistically make it happen safely.”

Gus Macker in Ludington has been a fundraiser for local non-profit and athletic organizations for 29 years. In 2019, more than $27,500 was raised for local charities and concessionnaires participating in the tournament. Approximately 750 teams and their families traveled to Ludington to participate in the 2019 tournament. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We understand the challenges the Ludington Chamber of Commerce faces in managing the nation’s largest Gus Macker Tournament, especially in the face of COVID-19,” stated Scott McNeal, owner of Gus Macker Basketball, in a press release. “We support their decision to postpone to 2022 and can’t wait to celebrate 30 years of 3-on-3 hoops at the beach next summer. Gus Macker joins the Chamber in putting the safety of the players and their families first.”

Any teams that are currently registered for the 2021 tournament will receive a full refund.

The 2022 tournament is currently set for June 18-19. This will be the 30th anniversary of the event in Ludington, and organizers want to celebrate the success and longevity of the tournament.

“We are excited to bring Gus Macker back in 2022,” Miller stated. “This is a signature summer event for Ludington, and we want to commemorate our 30th tournament with record numbers of teams and crowds.

“Gus Macker has really put Ludington on the map in the sports community. Nowhere else do teams get to play basketball with such a large number of games and the amenities of a Lake Michigan beach and park.”

For more information on Gus Macker tournaments, visit macker.com.