Many Ludington and Mason County businesses are opening up again starting this week through Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, with hotels/lodging establishments opening immediately, retail stores opening Thursday, and restaurants/bars plus museums opening this coming Monday, June 8 (with capacity limits/social distancing measures).

Yet customers may need reassurance that they can visit safely – the impetus behind a new “Stay Safe Mason County” campaign.

A collaborative initiative between the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Ludington, the “Stay Safe Mason County” campaign provides information about how businesses in downtown Ludington and throughout Mason County are implementing safety practices as they reopen their doors.

“While there is pent-up demand to travel, dine out and shop again following the COVID-19 quarantine, we know there will be some trepidation about how to do so safely in popular destinations like Ludington,” said Brandy Miller, executive director of the Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Our goal with this campaign is to reassure visitors and residents alike by giving them information about safety practices our businesses are implementing to welcome them back.”

The primary campaign feature is a web portal, www.staysafemasoncounty.com, routing to two web sites offering information on area businesses* (note some may not have reopened yet - call individual businesses for details):

* Mason County businesses are listed with information on www.ludington.org/staysafe. This webpage provides a list of Mason County businesses that can be filtered by business category (lodging, dining and drinking, shopping, attractions, services), individual business name or by safety measure to learn safety protocols:

* Face mask/covering requirement: mask covering optional, masks required for employees and masks required of employees and customers;

* Pick-up and delivery options: contactless purchasing, curbside pickup, delivery service available and in-store purchase only;

* Additional safety filters: hand sanitizing by employees, plexiglass barriers, outdoor seating, employee temperature check, sanitizer dispensers, floor markers, customer capacity limits, items disinfected between use, touch-free doors/restrooms and rigorous disinfecting protocols.

* Downtown Ludington businesses are listed with information on www.downtownludington.org/staysafe. This page provides a directory of downtown Ludington businesses that allows users to sort by the following tags:

* How to order from restaurants: Phone, online, inside, dine-in (starting June 8);

* How to order from retail shops: Online, temporarily closed;

* How to pick-up: Curbside, take out, delivery, dine in (starting June 8);

* Protection measures: wearing masks, masks required, contactless pay, sanitizer stations, Plexiglas barriers, floor markers, outdoor seating, outdoor retail, temporarily closed, screening employees and PPE for sale

“Our store and restaurant owners are doing everything they can to welcome customers in a safe and comfortable environment, and this is our way to communicate the safety measures our owners are taking plus what they expect of customers,” said Jen Tooman, communications and marketing manager for Downtown Ludington. “We want to give visitors the resources to know how to visit, shop and dine safely.”

Additional features of the campaign include in-store signage with the header #StaySafeToStayOpen, including posters noting how customers can stay safe in addition to the website, www.staysafemasoncounty.com, to learn what area businesses are doing to keep guests safe.