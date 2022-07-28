The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual business awards. The accolades will recognize the accomplishments of businesses and citizens in the Mason County area in 2022.

According to a press release from the chamber, award categories are Mason County Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Community Service and Future Five. Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Aug. 11.

The chamber will recognize individuals and organizations who make a difference in Mason County, both in business and in the greater community. The board of directors will consider all submitted nominations, after which the winners will be announced at the chamber’s annual awards dinner on Sept. 22 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.

Award categories:

Future Five

The Future Five award honors five area young professionals who are growing and excelling in their respective fields. These individuals are currently influencing the growth, prosperity, and quality of life in Mason County and demonstrate the ability to positively impact the area in the future through professional accomplishments and community involvement.

The Future Five award is open to anyone living or working in Mason County. Nominees must be age 21-40 on or before Dec. 31, 2021. Nominees must agree to be profiled in news features reviewing the award and will be asked to complete a biographical survey upon nomination.

Business of the Year Award (more than 20 employees)

The purpose of this award is to recognize a business that has made an impact on our community through their business expertise and community service. The business must be located in Mason County and be a member of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. All members are listed on the Chamber website at www.ludington.org.

The Business of the Year award will be judged on the business’ ability to demonstrate excellence in business practices through sales, quality of service, customer service, leadership and/or community involvement. Nominations must include a written summary of why this business deserves the award.

Small Business of the Year Award (20 or fewer employees)

This award will recognize a small business which provides a quality product or service and conducts business with professionalism and integrity. The business must be located in Mason County and be a member of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Small Business of the Year award will be judged on the business’ ability to demonstrate excellence in business practices through sales, quality of service, customer service, leadership and/or community involvement. Nominations must include a written summary of why this business deserves the award.

Community Service Award

The purpose of this award is to recognize an individual or group for their accomplishments in offering service to the community on a volunteer basis.

Nominations must include a written summary of what volunteer efforts were made by the individual or group, and why they should be considered for the award.

Nomination forms are available online at ludington.org/networking/annual-awards-dinner/ and can be submitted via email to Brandy Miller at brandyh@ludington.org.

Reservations for the annual awards dinner can be made by calling the Chamber office at 231.845.0324.