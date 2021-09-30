Hardman Construction was named Business of the Year by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce during its live-streamed annual business awards presentation Thursday evening.

The business edged out finalists Consumers Energy, Ludington Bay Brewing Company and Safe Harbor Credit Union.

Hardman Construction won in part because of its work on the Ludington Splash Pad and its partnership with Sandcastles Children's Museum, which led to the creation of an exhibit that teaches kids about careers in construction.

A slideshow presentation from the chamber and LakeFX Media stated that Hardman Construction is "an example of how local companies can make a difference in their community."

The Small Business of the Year award went to NorthStar Chiropractic & Fitness, and was accepted by owners Jacob and Sara Seng.

According to the chamber, NorthStar was chosen in part because of how it adapted during the COVID-19-related shutdowns, developing daily at-home exercise programs for people when options were limited.

Other finalists were Keeper’s Fish Shack, Riemer Dermatology and Star Safety Shield.

Will Flewelling was posthumously granted the Community Service Award for his work with the Childhood Cancer Campaign.

Flewelling passed away from cancer in May, but prior to that, he worked to help others dealing with similar struggles in the area, opening lemonade stands to raise money for the cancer fund and launching a soccer tournament to benefit the charity.

