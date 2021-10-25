After 20 years of serving Mason County’s business community from its current location at the Mason County Airport, the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau announced Monday, that it is moving.

According to a press release, Smith & Eddy Insurance is selling its downtown Ludington location on South Rath Avenue to the chamber and bureau. In addition, the chamber and bureau will also be provided office and visitor-center space at the Smith & Eddy Insurance office in downtown Scottville.

“We are seeing, even throughout the pandemic, innovation and businesses flourish in our core communities, and we want to be there visibly supporting our member businesses, leading economic development and talent development efforts, as well as providing basic business services,” stated Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, in the release. “We believe this partnership allows us to better serve both communities and all of Mason County.”

Smith and Eddy Insurance will be combining Ludington and Scottville operations into the Scottville office located on Main Street.

“The collaborative effort was one of the positive developments surprisingly brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Smith & Eddy President Scott Smith in the release. “Through efficient means of doing business, technology, retirements and the ability for staff to also work from home, this became the perfect opportunity to look into the consolidation of offices. Maintaining two offices less than eight miles apart was not a great business model for our future expansion plans and growth model.”

In 2012, the late Bob Smith opened the current Scottville office, which wasn't used to its full capabilities, until now, according to the release.

“Bob was dedicated to the Scottville community and had a vision to provide a great office environment in downtown Scottville. With this partnership, we can truly start to maximize this building's potential and support the community by partnering with the Chamber,” Smith stated in the release.

“Scottville has a lot of momentum right now -- and to have Smith & Eddy Insurance consolidating offices in downtown Scottville, and the chamber re-establishing its presence -- these are great indicators that more is to come,” stated Joe Knowles, senior vice president of Smith & Eddy Insurance and Scottville DDA chair, in the release.

The chamber and bureau are expecting to move into the new Ludington location at 119 S. Rath by January. Partnering entities, including the Community Foundation for Mason County and the Mason County Promise, will join the new downtown Ludington location.

Following the move, the chamber will be undergoing a rebranding process.

“The Chamber has been part of the fabric of Mason County for more than 92 years,” Miller stated. “Now is the perfect time to reinvigorate our mission, rebrand our organization and meet the business community and leaders where they are.”