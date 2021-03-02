Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole identified the individuals who died as the result of a two-car crash in Walhalla Monday in a press release.
Cole stated 24-year-old David Lee Mclain-Williams and 22-year-old Ashley Nicole Plotts, both of Scottville, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Wever Roads in Walhalla. Plotts was eight months pregnant with a boy, and the unborn child to be named David Jr. also died as a result of the crash, Cole stated.
The sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public regarding the accident. According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, it is looking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident. It is asking that anyone who has any information about the crash, witnessed it or saw the vehicles driving in the area prior to the crash to contact them. Persons are asked to call the sheriff’s office and ask for Det. Steve Hansen. The telephone number is 231-843-3475.
Cole stated Mclain-Williams was driving a 2005 Buick Terraza, and it was struck by a 2010 Jeep Patriot driven by a 27-year-old Manton man. The Manton man was arrested following treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The man has not been arraigned.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink stated that her office is reviewing the matter pending reports from the sheriff’s office. Kreinbrink noted the investigation is ongoing, and once the initial investigation reports are completed, she expects to issue charges.