Nine miles of local roads will be reduced to one lane over the next week using flag control, according to a release from the Mason County Road Commission.
Pavement Solutions Inc and Entech Inc anticipate starting work on Friday, Aug. 19 in Riverton Township on Chauvez Road from Scottville Road west to Morton Road and on Stiles Road, from Chauvez Road south to Marrison Road, weather permitting.
The process for rubber chip seal is to spray the hot-mix asphalt roadway with a layer of rubberized asphalt, coat the roadway with a thin layer of small stones pre-coated with liquid asphalt and rolled into the road surface.
Slow down, use caution and expect delays and use caution when driving through the construction area.
Signs and flaggers will be used to warn motorists of the one-lane road during the chip seal.
The work is expected to take four to five days.
Traffic should seek alternate routes when possible.