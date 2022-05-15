HART — The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a fatal motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in Lake County.
According to a press release, troopers continue to investigate a crash they responded to at 12:16 a.m., Sunday, on M-37 south of 1 Mile Road in Peacock Township in Lake County.
A 50-year-old Chesterfield man was riding his motorcycle southbound on M-37 when the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The Michigan State Police was assisted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake County Central Dispatch and Life EMS.