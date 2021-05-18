HAMLIN TWP. — A 2-year-old is in critical condition after falling into a swimming pool in Hamlin Township Monday evening, according to a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole stated that deputies responded to a report of the 2-year-old girl who fell into a swimming pool and was not breathing at 6:36 p.m. Monday. When the first deputy arrived at the scene, he found the child's father performing CPR on his daughter.
The deputy took over CPR until members of the Hamlin Fire Department and Life EMS arrived.
According to Cole, deputies believe the girl was able to leave a home unnoticed and fell into the pool.
The child was flown to DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids, and she is listed in critical condition, Cole stated.
Also responding to the scene was the Michigan State Police Hart Post and members of the Victims Services Unit of the Mason County Sheriff's Office.