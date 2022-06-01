The 2022 Music and Adventure Program series at Ludington State Park includes returning presenters Chloe Kimes and Band, Lee Murdock, Chris Valllillo and the always-popular Nature Discovery Center’s live birds of prey presentation, according to a press release from the Friends of the Ludington State Park.

Several performers among the more than 20 presentations are new to the series including Ypsilanti-based guitarist Adam Plomaritis, folk musician and story-teller Dave Martin and Band and “Neo Americana duo” Plain Jane Glory, according to the release.

The free 7 p.m. shows, sponsored by the Friends of Ludington State Park, take place at the park’s amphitheater. Three shows will be on the beach at the Lake Michigan beach house in the park. In case of bad weather, shows move into the beach house.

According to park interpreter Alan Wernette, the series began 25 years ago after Dow Chemical funded construction of the amphitheater and then-park manager Mike Mulllen asked Wernette for ways to use the facility.

“What started small with close acquaintances coming to the park to do magic shows, storytelling, and a couple of folk music sessions during those early years has grown into a huge all-summer guest presenter series with not only some of the best local talent but with exceptional regional Great Lakes talent breaking down the door to be scheduled in for our 20 plus seasons,” Wernette stated in the release.

The series now includes many local musicians and groups mixed with artists from throughout the Great Lakes region and sometimes beyond representing genres from folk to pop and jazz as well as programs on Michigan reptiles, birds of prey and a magic show.

“This has led from a small budget of a couple hundred dollars to almost $10,000 these days,” Wernette stated. “Thanks to the Friends of Ludington State Park for their support and funding all the presenters we have grown. We must be doing something right because local people and park campers have grown to expect these concerts every year. Here’s counting for 20 plus more years of success.”

"The Ludington State Park is consistently rated as one of the top parks in Michigan. The guest presenter / entertainment series sponsored by FLSP is one of the many aspects that make the LSP enjoyable,” stated Patrick O’Hare, FLSP president.

The 2022 series features:

• Rupert Wates, eclectic singer-songwriter, Wednesday, June 15;

• Sherri & Wyatt Knapp, Americana roots, Saturday, June 18;

• Live Birds of Prey, Nature Discovery Center, Wednesday, June 22;

• Michigan Reptiles and Amphibians, frogs, turtles and more, Saturday, June 25, 2-5 p.m. display at the Lake Michigan beach house and 7 p.m. Amphitheater program;

• Dave Martin and Band, folk musician storyteller, Wednesday, June 29;

• Awesome Distraction, folk/Americana trio, Saturday, July 2;

• Lee Murdock, Great Lakes historic music, Wednesday, July 6, at the Lake Michigan beach house;

• Hicks with Picks, Yooper music, Saturday, July 9, 7 p.m.;

• Road Less Traveled, folk / Americana, Wednesday, July 13, 7 p.m.;

• Chloe Kimes and Band, Nashville-based hometown favorite, Americana singer/songwriter, Saturday, July 16, at the Lake Michigan beach house;

• Canopy Space, folk duo, Wednesday, July 20;

• Plain Jane Glory, Neo-folk/Americana duo, Saturday, July 23;

• Adam Plomaritas, guitarist, Wednesday, July 27 at the Lake Michigan beach house;

• Live Birds of Prey, Nature Discovery Center, Saturday, July 30;

• Chris Vallillo, history-flavored folk music, Wednesday, Aug 3;

• Skipski Magic Show, family favorite, Saturday, Aug. 6;

• Uneven Ground, Celtic music, Saturday, Aug. 13;

• Mike Lenich, acoustic music, Saturday, Aug. 20;

• Salt City Dixie Jazz Band, Dixieland Jazz, Saturday, Aug. 27;

• Tim Grimm, music with midwestern flair, Saturday, Sept. 3;

Bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Mosquito spray sometimes advisable at the amphitheater. FLSP representatives pass a bucket at each event to collect donations to help pay for the programs. A Michigan Recreation Passport is required to drive into the park.

For more information about Friends of Ludington State Park, visit its website at https://friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/

Follow Friends of Ludington State Park on Facebook for program updates.