Hundreds of people relaxed at Ludington State Park's Lake Michigan beach listening to Chloe Kimes perform songs from her just-released album and energetic covers backed by her new band. Sponsored by Friends of Ludington State Park and Instrumental Music, family, friends, fans and park visitors gave Kimes a warm reception. Kimes will be in Manistee on Thursday, back in Ludington at The Mitten on Saturday, July 23 and then in Free Soil for the Forest Trails Music Festival in August. Meanwhile, Canopy Space performs at Ludington State Park amphitheater Wednesday night at 7 followed by Plain Jane Glory on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Steve Begnoche