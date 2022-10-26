Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm announced the winners of its homemade scarecrow contest. Director Nancy Supran stated entries came from various places like the Upper Peninsula, Interlochen as well as Mason and Manistee counties. Trophies were awarded to all first-place winners, and Rosette Ribbons were given to second and third places in each category. Many more photos of the other scarecrows entered will be posted on the farm’s website soon at www.circlerockingsfarm.org
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
Who will win: Michigan or Michigan State?
You voted: