Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm announced the winners of its homemade scarecrow contest. Director Nancy Supran stated entries came from various places like the Upper Peninsula, Interlochen as well as Mason and Manistee counties. Trophies were awarded to all first-place winners, and Rosette Ribbons were given to second and third places in each category. Many more photos of the other scarecrows entered will be posted on the farm’s website soon at www.circlerockingsfarm.org

Trending Food Videos