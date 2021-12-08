VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College announced Wednesday that the Claire Ashley exhibit “Cosmic Gasp” has been extended until Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The exhibition has been on display as a part of WSCC’s Humankind series.
“Scottish-born artist Claire Ashley’s inflatable, large-scale sculptures have been very popular and we are pleased to extend the exhibition to afford more members of our community to view them on West Shore’s campus and at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts,” said Eden Ünlüata-Foley, curator and associate professor of art at the college.
The exhibition is free and open to the public at both locations.
For more information about the Humankind series, visit www.westshore.edu or contact humankind@westshore.edu.
Additional information on Ashley can be found at www.clairehelenashley.com and www.vimeo.com/user6799460
For additional information or questions regarding the exhibit, contact Ünlüata-Foley at nfoley@westshore.edu.
The theme of the 2021-2022 Humankind series is “Movement.” Topics to be explored under this theme include bodily ability in the context of disability rights, socio-economic mobility, transportation, immigration, anti-discrimination social movements and climate change.