VICTORY TWP. — Classes at West Shore Community College are canceled Wednesday because of a power outage, according to a press release from the school.
Classes were also canceled on Tuesday because of the outage.
According to the release, power cables leading to two buildings on the campus failed Monday. The failure resulted in a complete power interruption to the campus. The damage is suspected to be a result of recent thunderstorms.
Power was restored to WSCC’s administration building, the recreation center and West Shore Community Ice Arena. Those buildings will be reopened on Thursday, except for the pool in the recreation center.
The college expects power to be restored some time on Wednesday to the Arts and Sciences Center and Schoenherr Campus Center, according to the release. Some face-to-face instruction and online classes are expected to return on Thursday.