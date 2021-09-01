VICTORY TWP. — Classes will resume at some locations for West Shore Community College, but the main campus remains closed because of a power outage, the college stated late Wednesday night.
Classes are not expected to resume until Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the main campus. West Shore’s business offices also are not expected to resume activities until Wednesday, Sept. 8.
According to the release Wednesday, many college computer systems are down and work is being done to bring them online as soon as possible. With the loss of several systems, some communication channels are not functioning and may be causing problems receiving or sending email, receiving RAVE alerts or connecting to Canvas.
Instructors will communicate with students as soon as the systems are back online, the release stated.
Classes at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, the Manistee Downtown Education Center and the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center will resume Thursday, Sept. 2.
WSCC previously announced that classes were canceled on Tuesday, Aug. 31, because of a power outage as well as Wednesday, Sept. 1. Power was restored to the college’s administration building, the recreation center and West Shore Community Ice Arena, and those buildings were scheduled to reopen Thursday, Sept. 2, with the exception of the pool at the recreation center.
According to a previous release from WSCC, power cables leading to two buildings on the campus failed Monday. The failure resulted in a complete power interruption to the campus.