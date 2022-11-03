PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — This fall, the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center and Ludington Elementary School partnered to provide critical classroom-based safety education for students in kindergarten through fifth grades, according to a press release.

The Child Safety Matters program is a research-based curriculum that educates and empowers children to prevent, recognize and respond appropriately to bullying, cyberbullying, all types of abuse and digital dangers, the release stated. It was developed by the Monique Burr Foundation for Children.

The goal is to educate and empower students, school personnel and parents with information and universal safety rules and strategies to prevent many types of victimization, the release stated.

“Though the primary work of Children’s Advocacy Centers is to provide a coordinated response to allegations child abuse, we are equally committed to working to prevent abuse before it happens,” stated Lakeshore CAC executive director Megan McCarthy.

The Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center (LCAC) is located in Manistee, but also provides services, including forensic interviews, victim advocacy and trauma therapy to children and families in Mason County who have experienced abuse. LCAC holds interagency agreements with all branches of Mason County law enforcement, Children’s Protective Services and other victim-serving agencies to ensure a coordinated, child-centered response to child abuse, according to the release.

“There is an absolute need for prevention education in schools,” McCarthy states, “because abuse, bullying, and other types of victimization affect students’ physical and emotional health, as well as their academic success.”

Ludington Schools worked with Lakeshore CAC’s Prevention Specialist Chelsea Medacco to schedule the lessons for its elementary students.

According to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, one out of every four children attending school has been, or will be, exposed to a traumatic event.

“While the goal of schools is to educate students, trauma negatively impacts the academic achievement of children,” stated Medacco. “Working with schools to deliver safety education to children is a positive, proactive step we can take to keep children safe, and it is also valuable for schools for ensuring a solid learning environment.”

Child Safety Matters focuses on “Five Safety Rules” that help students prevent, recognize and respond appropriately to any unsafe situation or person. The safety rules are:

• Know what’s up: Know personal information and general safety information and procedures.

• Spot red flags:Recognize warning signs for yourself and others.

• Make a move: Respond to Red Flag warning signs and unsafe situations to stay safe.

• Talk it up: Use your voice to say no, to be an advocate for others, and to talk to a safe adult.

• No blame, no shame: If you are ever hurt, you are never to blame, and you should never be ashamed to tell.

Student, parent and school reinforcement materials are included with the program to foster adult/child communication, reinforce the safety rules, keep parents the ultimate authority in a child’s life and assist parents and schools with protecting children.

“We are so grateful to Ludington Schools for scheduling these lessons and demonstrating their commitment to the safety of their students,” stated Medacco. “Kids need all of us, working together, to grow up healthy, happy, and safe.”

For more about the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center, visit www.lakeshorekids.org.