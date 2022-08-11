MANISTEE – U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan is reminding boaters to stay out of
the Pere Marquette River Channel in Ludington during times when large commercial traffic is transiting the channel, it stated in a press release Thursday.
The Coast Guard has received numerous reports regarding recreational vessels and anglers impeding the safe movement of commercial vessels transiting the Pere Marquette River, the release stated.
Mariners are reminded that it is a violation of federal regulations to “impede the passage of a vessel that can safely navigate only within a narrow channel or fairway.”
“The safety of the recreational and commercial boating public is our highest priority,” stated Cdr. Doreen McCarthy, deputy sector commander, in the release. “Impeding a commercial vessel is very dangerous and can result in serious injury or death.”
Boaters found to be impeding a commercial vessel may be subject to fines up to $5,000.
The Coast Guard is actively working with the Ludington Police Department, Mason County Sheriff's Office and Michigan Department of Natural Resources to educate boaters and maintain safe navigation for all mariners.