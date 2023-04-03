PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A Mason County sheriff’s deputy and a trooper with the Michigan State Police drew praise from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole for their actions in assisting a citizen in need Sunday.
Cole stated in a press release Monday afternoon that Deputy Danielle Gerber and Trooper Matt Demny assisted a 49-year-old Mason County woman with food and toiletries out of their own pocket Sunday.
“It is often the actions not seen that truly reveal a person’s heart,” Cole stated in the release. “I am grateful for the law enforcement officers that, day in and day out, serve such an awesome community such as ours.”
Law enforcement was alerted to a woman walking up to cars in the parking lot of the Ludington Walmart in Pere Marquette Township asking for money. Gerbers located the woman behind the nearby Subway store. After speaking with the woman, Gerbers and Demny learned the woman did not eat for two days, had no money for food and the local food pantry was closed. She went to Walmart looking for something to eat.
Gerbers and Demny then walked the woman to Walmart and bought more than $90 in food and toiletries for her, paying for the goods out of their own pocket.