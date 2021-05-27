Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole has been recognized by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission for his outstanding involvement in traffic safety.

The sheriff was honored during the Traffic Safety Awards Virtual Ceremony on Thursday. The GTSAC recognizes organizations, programs and individuals for outstanding involvement in traffic safety.

Sheriff Cole was nominated for the Richard H. Austin Long-Term Service Award after supporting traffic safety efforts for 35 years.

Cole, an accident reconstructionist who has worked thousands of hours on crashes, was the lead reconstructionist for the county sheriff’s office from 2001 to 2012 and is considered an expert witness in courts of law.

He has partnered with his community on various safety projects, including working with West Shore Educational Service District to provide proactive response training for school bus drivers; working with businesses along U.S. 10 to provide traffic signage to help motorists navigate safely; researching the types of crashes on U.S. 10; and securing left-turn signal arrows at major intersections, which helped reduce the number of “head on/left turn” crashes in the county.

The Richard H. Austin Long-Term Service Award is named for the longest-serving secretary of state in Michigan history (1971-1995). Austin earned a national reputation as an outstanding and effective advocate for traffic safety.

“Traffic safety is far greater than any one person. So to that end, I would like to thank the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission for all their work in traffic safety to our residents and those visiting our great state as they travel our roadways,” Cole stated in a press release. “To those working behind the scenes with Safe Driver’s Smart Options and those serving on this awesome committee: Linda Fech, Gary Bubar, the healthcare and social services professionals, thank you for all your work. I’ve had the privilege of working side by side with these folks for the past six years. Their commitment to traffic safety is second-to-none.”

The GTSAC was formed in 2002 to serve as the state’s forum for identifying key traffic safety challenges and developing and implementing plans to address those issues.

The commission includes representatives from the departments of State Police, Transportation, Education, State and Health & Human Services, as well as the Office of the Governor, the Aging and Adult Services Agency, and the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. There are also three representatives from local government appointed by the governor.