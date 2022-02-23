Enns named to Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville University student Abraham Enns of Hart

was named to the Dean’s Honor List for Fall 2021.

This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Enns is majoring in early child education.

Local pair named to Cedarville Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Two local students were named to the Dean’s List at Cedarville University for Fall 2021.

This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Earning the honors were Alayna Ackley of Mears and Joshua Huizenga of Hart.

Ackley is majoring in life science education and biology. Huizenga is majoring in social work.

Kirby named to dean’s list at Tufts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Tufts University recently announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester, and it included Rune Kirby of Ludington.

Ludington is scheduled to graduate this year. Dean’s List honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Ferris State releases names of recent graduates, Dean’s List honorees

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University announced the fall graduates from its institution as well as local students that earned honors on the Dean’s List.

Local graduates in December were:

• Jenny Appledorn of Fountain, who earned an associate of applied science degree in graphic communication and graduated magna cum laude;

• Logan Drake-Soltes of Free Soil, who earned an associate of applied science degree in surveying technology and a bachelor’s degree in surveying engineering;

• Josey Stankowski of Free Soil, who earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and graduated summa cum laude;

• Sally Choponis of Hart, who received a certification in long term care;

• Tara Warmuskerken of Hart, who received a certification in long term care;

• Brian Hansberger of Ludington, who earned an associate of applied science degree in general business;

• Megan Moffitt of Ludington, who earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and graduated summa cum laude;

• Trinity Herbert of Manistee, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and graduated summa cum laude;

• Emily Modjeski of Manistee, who earned a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management;

• Maegan Sorenseon of Manistee, who earned a bachelor’s degree in public health;

• Joseph Stocki of Manistee, who earned an associate of applied science degree in building construction tech; and,

• Mason Johnson of Mears, who earned an associated of applied science degree in plastics polymer engineering technology.

Named to the Dean’s List were freshman Elisa Barry of Branch, senior Leah Larson of Scottville, senior Taylor Dykman-Gilchrist of Fountain and junior Bryce Williams of Grandville.

Goehmann named to Concordia Honors List

MEQUON, Wis. — Ludington native Concordia University Wisconsin sophomore Macee Goehmann was to the Fall Honors List for the 2021-22 academic year.

Goehmann is studying social studies/education at the school. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.