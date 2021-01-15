Collins completes doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Blake Collins of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, was one of 30 students from around the world who received the doctor of chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg at the 138th Commencement Program on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Collins is the son of Tyrone and Jennifer Collins of Ludington. Blake Collins is a 2013 graduate of Ludington High School.
The ceremony had limited seating to ensure the safety of the graduates and their guests. The college also live-streamed the ceremonies on Facebook and YouTube so that friends and family could watch.
The doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College requires students to complete approximately 4,600 hours (14 quarters) of classroom and laboratory study and also includes an internship in the college’s on-campus Chiropractic Health Center.