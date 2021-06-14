Local pair named to

Alpena Community College Dean’s List

ALPENA — Alpena Community College announced that two students from the area were named to its Dean’s List.

Noah Peterson of Ludington and Micah Wood of Scottville each were named to the Dean’s List.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a grand point average between 3.50 and 3.99 while having a full-time course load of 12 credits or more. Peterson carried the distinction of having a perfect 4.000 grade point average.

Petzak graduates from

Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio — Kylie Petzak of Ludington earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions during its spring semester.

Kriz earns honor from SVSU

UNIVERSITY CENTER — The University Writing Program at SVSU celebrated the writing achievements of student writers with 2021 University Writing awards, including Ludington’s Eliza Kriz who won in the College of Arts and Behavioral Sciences, Arts & Humanities category.

“On behalf of the University Writing Committee, I am thrilled to recognize the achievements of the 2021 University Writing Awards winners,” stated Scott Kowalewski, SVSU associate professor of rhetoric and professional writing and writing program administrator, in a release. “Despite the challenges this academic year posed, these student writers demonstrated a commitment to writing excellence.”

Five students won Ruth and Ted Braun Awards for Writing Excellence, including Kriz, a rhetoric and professional writing major.

The Ruth and Ted Braun Awards for Writing Excellence at Saginaw Valley State University were established through a gift from Hugo E. “Ted” and Ruth Braun to create incentives for outstanding student writing and opportunities for student writers to be recognized and published.

The University Writing Program at SVSU provides students with the resources to develop their writing and critical thinking skills, supports faculty engagement in best practices in the teaching of writing, and encourages all members of the university community to value writing by coordinating various activities and programs across campus.

This year, the awards program was held in a podcast format.

Area students named to Alma College Dean’s List

ALMA — Several area students were named to the Dean’s List for the winter term at Alma College.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average during a term while having 13 credits. Of those 13 credits, there would be eight of which are evaluative grades.

From the area named to the Dean’s List were Asia Patterson and Heather Kaatz of Ludington; Audrey Padilla of Free Soil; Mackenzie Breitner of Pentwater; Justin Kissling and Claire Wittlieff of Manistee; and, Alexis Masunas of Hart.