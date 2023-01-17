Ludington native named to Ohio University Dean’s List

ATHENS, Ohio — Carol Kubanek-Erdman of Ludington was named to the Dean’s List for the summer term at Ohio University, the school announced.

Kubanek-Erdman is a student in the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions. To qualify, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester and schedule 15 hours of classes with 12 of those taken for letter grades.

Local student named to Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Dylan Hearns of Scottville was named to the Dean’s List for the summer term at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.

Shoup named to Trine’s President’s List

ANGOLA, Ind. — Eli Shoup of Fountain earned President’s List honors for the Fall 2022 term at Trine University in Angola, Indiana.

Shoup is majoring in mechanical engineering. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750 to 4.000.

Schoon earns Dean’s List honors at Olivet Nazarene

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Ellie School of Ludington was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University for the Fall 2022 term.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled as an undergraduate and attained a grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Two local students named to Dean’s List at Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Two area students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 term at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.

Abigail Nienhuis of Mears and Joshua Huizenga of Hart each were named to the list.

To be eligible, students must obtain a 3.50 grade point average for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Two Ludington students earn Dean’s List at Olivet

OLIVET — Three local students, including two from Ludington, were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 term at Olivet College in Olivet.

Kyle Wendt and Zoee Zatarga, both of Ludington, were named to the Dean’s List.

Manistee’s Eric Smith was also named to the list. To earn the honor, students must be full-time and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.