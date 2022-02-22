SCOTTVILLE — The 27th annual Spring CommUnity Auction is returning in a virtual format this year, with a weeklong event that will start on Monday, Feb. 28 and continue through Saturday, March 5.
More than 100 items were on display in the lobby of West Shore Bank in Scottville on Tuesday where members of the Mason County Central Educational Foundation gathered. The organization hosts the auction to raise funds to benefit projects at Mason County Central Schools.
Gary Andersen of the MCCEF said about 225 items will be listed for people to bid on during the auction. Items will continue to trickle in after registration starts at 4 p.m., Wednesday, so he advised people to keep checking the list throughout the coming week to make sure they’re seeing everything that’s available.
Text “auctionbid” to 767278 to sign up as a bidder, then visit www.auctionbid.givesmart.com to bid on home and garden supplies, entertainment items, food, crafts, outdoor items including rifles and trail cameras and more. Those who purchase trail cameras will be placed in a drawing for a Browning X-Bolt 6.5 Creedmoor.
Bidding will close at 8 p.m., March 5 and the drawing will happen shortly thereafter.
The major item is an 11-week-old Golden Labradoodle puppy named Jasper. The puppy is sponsored by Squires Family Care Chiropractic, Northstar Chiropractic, Ludington Chiropractic, Ingle Family Chiropractic, Hendricks Family Chiropractic and Morley Chiropractic.
This year, Andersen said the MCCEF hopes to use funds from the auction to help with MCC’s upcoming bond project, which proposes the construction of a performing arts center among several other upgrades throughout the district.