Community Cats TNR neutered its 1,400th cat on May 23, the organization stated Wednesday in a press release.
Community Cats TNR is a local nonprofit volunteer group that works to reduce the number of homeless cats in the area using trap, neutering and return methods.
Cat No. 1,400 is a white-and-tabby female. She was spayed and vaccinated by Dr. Alex Alvarado of Country Veterinary Clinic.
No. 1,400, along with another mother cat, recently had a total of seven kittens. All the kittens have been weaned and placed in foster homes, and all seven will be ready for adoption very soon. Like all kittens, they are adorable. They are mostly white and gray or white and tabby.
Both mother cats are doing well, according to Joanne Kelley of Community Cats TNR.
During the past 11 years, volunteers for the Community Cats TNR program have been working with caregivers to trap, neuter and return homeless cats in urban locations throughout Mason County.
The organization estimates that it’s prevented the birth of approximately 310,000 unwanted kittens in just seven years, based on calculations by the University of Washington Math Department.
TNR is the only method proven to be humane and effective at controlling feral cat population growth. Volunteers focus on keeping the cats as stress-free as possible by monitoring the traps at all times and covering the trap when it closes to immediately calm the cat.
Community Cats TNR focuses on homeless cats that need to be trapped for safe handling and transport to the veterinary clinic. People who are caring for friendly strays are encouraged to arrange for surgery with their own veterinarian and to contact www.fixingfurryfriends.org to secure a spay/neuter certificate to pay for a portion of the cost.
Caregivers in Mason County who are feeding homeless cats that cannot safely be handled are encouraged to call (231) 845-7888 for more information on getting the colony spayed and neutered and vaccinated.
Those interested in adopting these kittens and giving them a new start in a loving home, are also encouraged to call (231) 845-7888.