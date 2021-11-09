As part of philanthropy leadership, the Community Foundation for Mason County is in its fourth year of inviting area nonprofits to share which near-term projects and purchases need financial support from the community.
Last year, more than $49,000 in wishes were granted and the foundation is thankful for the enthusiastic and generous response from the community and partnership with Pennies from Heaven Foundation, according to a press release from the Community Foundation for Mason County.
Last year, Sandcastles Children’s Museum had all three of their wishes granted, including a bearded dragon, subscription to the Network for Good and funding to repair their exterior sign.
"What a gift to have three wishes," stated Kristin Korendyke, executive director of Sandcastles Children's Museum, in the release. "It is an opportunity to dream big for our organization. Our wishes include projects and improvements to the museum that otherwise we could not afford in our yearly budget. The Community Foundation for Mason County puts these wishes in front of the donors, and they make dreams come true."
Over 90 “wishes” were submitted by non-profit organizations this year and can be found at
www.mason-foundation.org/community-wish-lists. The overall list is divided into those costing less than $500, $500-$1,500 and over $1,500. These wish list ideas span the county geographically and across interest areas - from education, recreation, environment, arts, community development, health and human services, and more.
“This is a great opportunity to make a real difference for the many organizations doing good in our community who are operating on tight budgets,” stated Andrea Large, Community Foundation executive director, in the release.
The community foundation encourages the greater community to check out the posted with lists and then contact the nonprofit organization directly to support a wish. Make sure to let the Community Foundation for Mason County know if you grant a wish so it can be marked as funded.