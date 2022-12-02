The Community Foundation for Mason County is in its fifth year of inviting area nonprofits put near-term projects and purchases that need financial support from the community on the Community Wish Lists.

The Community Wish Lists granted more than $26,000 in 2021.

Last year, the Ludington Area Senior Center had two wishes fulfilled. The first was for weights and exercise bands for exercise classes held at the senior center. The second wish fulfilled allowed baskets of food and paper products to be provided to seniors in our community through the Home Delivered Meals program.

"The additional number of weights and bands have allowed us to increase the attendance in our exercise classes," said Vickie Collins senior center director. "Our goal is to help improve the health of our community, and the addition of this equipment has allowed us to do that."

This year, more than 70 "wishes” were submitted by nonprofit organizations, totaling over $162,000 for projects in need of funding. The wish lists can be found at

www.mason-foundation.org/community-wish-lists. The overall list is divided into projects costing less than $500, $500-$1,500, and over $1,500. These wish list ideas span the county geographically and across interest areas - from education, recreation, environment, arts, community development, health and human services, and more.

“This is a great opportunity to make a real difference for the many organizations doing good work in our community who are operating on tight budgets,” shared Andrea Large, Community Foundation executive director.

The Community Foundation encourages the people to check out the posted wish lists and then contact the nonprofit organization directly to support a wish. Individuals and organizations that decide to grant a wish should contact the Community Foundation for Mason County so it can be marked as funded.

The Community Foundation for Mason County is an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County.