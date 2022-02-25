Culinary medicine program. Community planning. Universal kayak launch. Historic lighthouse repairs. Literacy supplies. Historical research center. Plant disease eradication. Pond repair. Healthy meal kits. Bullying prevention. Virtual nonprofit capacity building program. STEAM materials. College scholarships. These are just a few of the things happening in Mason County thanks to the generosity of the donors of the Community Foundation for Mason County.

The foundation announced Tuesday that the total grant awards for 2021 was $1,062,998, which includes $164,887 through its competitive grant process and $898,111 granted from donor-advised, scholarship, community project and organization endowment funds.

Grants out of foundation funds provided support to a variety of nonprofit programs, capacity building, scholarships and community projects. A full list of 2021 grant awards can be viewed by visiting http://www.mason-foundation.org/grants/past-grant-awards.

The foundation’s vision was reaffirmed in 2021 when it began a strategic planning process to guide where it could make the largest impact with its investments of grant dollars, community engagement and advocacy. The process involved surveying its stakeholders, community leaders, nonprofit organizations, donors, trustees, youth advisory council, volunteers and staff to determine the areas of focus. The planning process resulted in three strategic goals:

• Advance educational attainment;

• Improve workforce supports;

• Increase recreation and quality of life opportunities

More about the foundation's strategic grantmaking priorities can be seen online by visiting https://mason-foundation.org/grants/our-priorities.

“It’s a privilege to be part of an organization that has such a huge impact on the lives of those living within our community, and it’s all possible because of the generous financial support of those who donate to the community foundation each year,” stated Lynda Matson, board chair, in a press release. “We look forward to seeing our local dollars in action."

The Community Foundation for Mason County hosted a Grantseekers Workshop on Jan. 18 that aimed to support area nonprofit organizations as they learn how to be strategic in writing strong grant applications using submittable. The foundation will continue to provide learning opportunities like this one in the future. Grant awards from its Spring 2022 grant round will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are so grateful for our fundholders, donors and community partners," stated Andrea Large, community foundation executive director, in the release. "We look forward to our continued work together to create a more vibrant community with opportunities for all."

Have a question or need support in completing a grant application? Contact Large at alarge@cffmc.org or 231.845.0326.