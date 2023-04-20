The Community Foundation for Mason County recently approved $119,950 in grant awards to a variety of community organizations in support of projects throughout Mason County, according to a press release
Current strategic priorities include advancing educational attainment, improving workforce supports and increasing recreation and quality of life opportunities, the release stated. Of the total amount, $95,100 in grants was provided with support from Field of Interest Funds and Funds for the Community. Additionally, the West Shore Bank Spirit of Giving Fund, Patrick & Maria O’Hare Fund and the Robert R. & Joan Hasenbank Fund provided support through co-investment dollars in the amount of $8,300 to make these grants possible.
Highlights of the grant awards include:
• Corewell Heath Foundation West Michigan received a grant for $15,000 to support the expansion of the behavioral health clinic at Mason County Central to address the need for additional professionals to treat health issues such as depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and personality disorders in high school students.
• Habitat for Humanity of Mason County received a grant of $15,000 to provide funding for critical home repair projects.
• Pere Marquette Township was awarded $10,000 toward the construction of a community access site at the mouth of the Pere Marquette River.
• West Shore Educational Service District received a grant of $10,000 to provide free high-interest books to children ages 0-14 and literacy resources to their caregivers.
• West Shore Community College was awarded a grant of $5,000 to host a CTE & Me Day, an event for third-grade students within West Shore Community College’s service district to introduce them to CTE and community college programs, provide exposure to careers, and explain how to best utilize campus services.
“These grant awards are an investment of community resources to continue to build a vibrant community with great opportunities for everyone,” stated Andrea Large, Community Foundation executive director, in the release.
The Good Neighbor Fund also made awards totaling $16,550 through this competitive grant round. The fund was established in late fall of 2012 by Consumers Energy to be used solely toward projects aiming to improve the quality of life in Summit Township, Riverton Township and the area surrounding the Lake Winds Energy Park Project.
• Summit Township was awarded $7,500 toward the addition of pickleball courts to Summit Township Park.
• Riverton Firefighters Association received a grant of $9,050 toward the purchase of a trolling motor with side-scanning capabilities and miscellaneous rescue boat items.
To view a complete list of spring 2023 grant awards, visit www.mason-foundation.org/grants/past-grant-awards/.
The Community Foundation for Mason County accepts grant applications twice each year, once in the spring and again in the fall. Nonprofit organizations interested in seeking grant support from the Community Foundation are encouraged to visit www.mason-foundation.org/grants/applying-for-a-grant/ for additional information.