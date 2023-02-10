Rides to Wellness. Housing Needs Assessment. Ludington Area Center for the Arts Afterschool Youth Programming. Ludington Youth Sailing School. Building an Inclusive Classroom Library. West Shore EDS Math & Mentors. Big Sable Point generator. McPhail Field Ballfield Improvements. Caritas Food Pantry. Ludington State Park accessibility. These are just a few of the good things happening in Mason County thanks to the generosity of our donors.

The Community Foundation for Mason County announced that the total grant awards for 2022 was $880,021, which includes $145,494 through the community foundation’s competitive grant process and $734,527 granted from donor-advised, scholarship, community project and organization endowment funds. Grants out of community foundation funds provided support to a wide variety of nonprofit programs, capacity building, scholarships and community projects.

A full list of 2022 grant awards can be viewed by visiting www.mason-foundation.org/grants/past-grant-awards/.

“Looking back, we can see how donations through the foundation have made an impressive impact on Mason County,” stated Patti Klevorn, foundation board chair, in a press release. “Looking ahead, we are ready to play our role in strengthening partnerships to serve this community.”

The community foundation’s vision was reaffirmed in 2021 when it began a strategic planning process to guide where it could make the largest impact with its investments of grant dollars, community engagement and advocacy. The process involved surveying stakeholders, community leaders, nonprofit organizations, donors, trustees, youth advisory council, volunteers and staff to determine the areas of focus. The planning process resulted in three strategic goals:

• Advance educational attainment

• Improve workforce supports

• Increase recreation and quality of life opportunities

You can view more about the foundation’s strategic grantmaking priorities by visiting www.mason-foundation.org/grants/our-priorities/.

The deadline for 2023 spring grant applications is quickly approaching. Nonprofit organizations should be sure to submit applications by Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Community Foundation for Mason County hosted a Grantseekers Workshop on Jan. 10 that aimed to support area nonprofit organizations as they learn how to be strategic in writing strong grant applications using Submittable. The community foundation will continue to provide learning opportunities like this one in the future. Grant awards from the foundation’s Spring 2023 grant round will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are so grateful for our fundholders, donors and community partners,” stated Andrea Large, community foundation executive director, in the release. “We look forward to our continued work together to create a more vibrant community with opportunities for all.”

Have a question or need support in completing a grant application? Contact Andrea Large, executive director, at alarge@cffmc.org or 231-845-0326.