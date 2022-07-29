The Community Foundation for Mason County's 2022 fall grant round is now open and accepting applications. The Community Foundation for Mason County awards grants to 501(c)3 organizations, churches, schools, agencies and governmental units serving the greater Mason County area.
Learn about the foundations strategic grant-making priorities and its new online grant application software, GLM, along with tips for a strong application at the Grant Seekers Workshop, which will take place at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8.
To register, contact the Community Foundation office at (231) 845-0326 or email alarge@cffmc.org.
The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 22.
Visit www.mason-foundation.org/grants/applying-for-a-grant for more information and to apply.