Pictured here are representatives that received donations as a result of the Ludington Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament in June. From left are Joe Stickney, City of Ludington Department of Public Works; Tim Kozal, City of Ludington Police; Brandy Miller, Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce; Mark Boon, Ludington High SchoolFamily Resource Center; and, Martha Hamilton, Ludington High School Athletics. A donation was also made to Mason County Central schools cross country program.