A number of community organizations were the recipients of donations, thanks to funds raised by the 2022 Ludington Gus Macker 3-on-3 Charity Basketball Tournament, according to a press release from the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The tournament, hosted by the chamber, was held in June at Stearns Park Beach and included 37 courts with over 500 teams playing 3-on-3 basketball. Funds raised by the 2022 event totaled $15,500, which was earmarked for these nonprofit organizations, according to the chamber.
“We could not host this tournament without the help of these organizations,” stated Brandy Miller, chamber president, in the release. “They assist in setup and teardown, clean-up, manning the parking lots, running the bracket tent and much more. The success of this event allows us to make a donation to each of these groups, which helps them to fund their programs.”
In addition to these chamber donations, seven Mason County vendors sold concessions at the event, which benefited local nonprofits as well, according to the release.
The Ludington Gus Macker is one of the largest and longest-standing tournaments in the U.S. This year marked the 30th anniversary of the event.