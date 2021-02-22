There is still time to let your voice and experience be heard for the Connecting Mason County Broadband internet survey.

The survey launched back in mid-December as a part of the work of Connecting Mason County. The survey is needed to help translate the stories of frustration many have experienced into data so the group can work toward solutions. Western Land Services, a local company, is mapping the results to help pinpoint what parts of the community are well-served and where there is under-served or unserved internet access, according to a release from Connecting Mason County.

Options for internet access, especially in a rural community, are primarily based on geography, where a house or business is located. By mapping results, the group can clearly identify where the highest needs are and use that data to make informed decisions as it explores and recommends solutions.

Based on the survey results so far, the group learned that roughly 12% of survey respondents do not currently have access to the internet. The biggest barrier is not having a local provider, followed by cost. Of survey respondents with access to the internet, Charter Spectrum is by far the main provider, followed by Syncwave and Frontier, and a number of providers serving smaller percentages using phone, satellite or cell phone technology.

Of those who have responded thus far with access to the internet, many showed some level of dissatisfaction with the speed of their service. More than 54% are dissatisfied with their speed, and more than 50% with the cost, according to the release.

Monica Schuyler, who is assisting in heading up the group’s research, stated that many are either actively seeking or would at least entertain another option if they had one.

There is still time to let the group know what experiences residents in Mason County are having. All are encouraged to take the survey, whether you have access or don’t, whether you are satisfied or dissatisfied. Connecting Mason County wants to hear from as many households as possible. The survey link will be live through the end of February.

To complete the survey, visit the Facebook page “Connecting Mason County.” Paper copies of the survey are available at the Ludington and Scottville libraries. If taking the survey online or from your phone, please try to complete it at home where you can test your internet speed.

“So far, we have heard a lot of compelling stories and comments from the survey,” Schuyler stated in the release. “We heard stories from survey responders grateful for all that access allows them to do. And we heard stories of frustration, not being able to work, learn, access resources or visit a doctor from home.”

The group received permission from some of the survey’s respondents so far.

“Our neighborhood continues to grow and more people are sharing the same very inadequate line ... that is our only internet option. We have tried to get Spectrum to provide their services but they wanted many thousands of dollars from each household to lay the cable due to the low density compared to other neighborhoods,” stated Kathleen Grossenbacher in the release. “With everything paperless and online now, many times our neighborhood can’t access many things we require for just living a normal life. I understand that population density plays a role in profitability for infrastructure investment, but reliable, affordable internet should be classified as a necessity as much as electricity (or) water for everyone no matter where you live.

“Thank you so much to the wonderful organizations that are funding this survey, hopefully, the results will bring fruition for this problem negatively impacting our community.”

One respondent was literally ready to dig in and help solve the internet issues facing Mason County.

“I will personally help dig a ditch to lay the line for fiber. Please extend broadband internet to the rural areas,” stated Brian Dotson in the release.

Schuyler emphasized that a variety of responses were needed to adequately inform the group of the issues with internet service.

“We need as many as possible to complete the survey to give us the best data, and chances to find solutions,” Schuyler stated. “Our goal is to capture as many households in Mason County as possible. Please take the 5 minutes, and help us connect Mason County.”

Connecting Mason County is also collaborating and partnering regionally to seek collaborative solutions. For those who have an Oceana Address, please visit: http://connectmycommunity.org/oceana-county/

Manistee Address: http://gis.westernls.com/gismap/ManisteeBroadbandSurvey

Lake County Address: https://www.myconnectedcommunity.org/lake-county-1/