Connecting Mason County launched a broadband access survey, open to the public on Thursday, Dec. 17, to gather data in order to assess the internet connectivity needs of residents of Mason County.

The survey was announced in a press release from Connecting Mason County on Thursday.

The survey takes about 5 minutes to complete. It can be found on the Connecting Mason County Facebook page, or through a QR code. A shortcut is available here.

For those who lack internet access completely, paper copies will also be made available at the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville.

Connecting Mason County is a grassroots collaborative effort to provide better broadband internet access to Mason County.

The survey is designed to gather data about what internet access issues Mason County residents are facing, and where those issues are most prevalent.

The results of the survey will help inform the group about decisions and solutions to improve access in the area.

The group formed out of the weekly meeting of nonprofits and community leaders organized by United Way of Mason County. During these meetings, organizations share communication and resources and to discuss solutions in response to COVID-19. Broadband internet access repeatedly came up as a barrier from multiple sectors including education and healthcare. A group formed to begin to explore how the community could tackle the connectivity issue.

From that, Eric Smith and Patti Skinner from the Mason County District Library, Jeremy Vronko from Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Monica Schuyler from the Pennies from Heaven Foundation volunteered to work together.

“We know Mason County has significant gaps when it comes to broadband availability, affordability and quality. These gaps put individuals, businesses, and the community at a disadvantage in our networked world,” Smith stated in the release. “A failure to act now will put our community behind the curve in the present, and leave our children unable to compete in years to come, as the effects of the homework and resource gap will be felt for generations."

Schuyler stated the survey is a key preliminary diagnostic step.

“This survey is the first step to help us capture what the real problem and issues are,” Schuyler said. “It takes the stories and experiences we have all had and puts it into numbers, and a map to help us in finding solutions.”

Results will be mapped by Western Land Services, a local company with expertise in geographic information systems (GIS).

Connecting Mason County is also contracting with Aspen Wireless to provide a feasibility study for Mason County in order to explore possible options and costs of building a better broadband network.

Those taking the survey online form a smartphone are asked to complete it at home, where internet speeds can be tested.

“We need as many as possible to complete the survey to give us the best data, and chances to find solutions. Our goal is to capture at least 20 percent of households in Mason County,” Schuyler said. “Please take the 5 minutes, and help us connect Mason County.”

As a thank-you for completing the survey, respondents can enter their contact information for a chance to win a $5 gift card to Meijer or Walmart. Winners will be randomly selected each week.

Funding for the survey and feasibility student has come from several area agencies. West Shore Community College, the West Shore Educational Service District, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce and the Pennies from Heaven Foundation have each supported the project.