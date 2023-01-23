Two employees of the Mason-Lake Conservation District earned statewide awards in December. Technician Justin Brown won the Michigan Ag Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) Verification Award, and Executive Director Dani McGarry received the Conservation Pioneer Award.
MAEAP is a program to help farm and forest owners. Brown helps to ensure management activities on farm or forest meet state guidelines for conservation practices. If some areas aren’t meeting benchmarks, Brown provides advice and resources to make the necessary changes. The farm or forest owner can then choose to complete the process and become MAEAP verified, meaning they are "environmentally verified" with the state. Brown received the award for verifying the most systems out of 37 technicians around the state. Brown helped 18 new farm and forest systems become verified, and re-verified 24 others as a five-year check-up.
This is also a celebration for the farm and forest owners in Mason, Lake and Manistee counties. Verifications are only possible because of the interested and dedicated landowners willing to go through the process. Mason-Lake Conservation District would like to express their thanks to those that have participated in the program.
McGarry received the Conservation Pioneer Award for innovative thinking and leadership within the community. She has helped to gain new partnerships and expand existing ones. McGarry always supports her team on individual projects. She has helped to ensure that community conservation projects move forward.