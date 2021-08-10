The Mason-Manistee-Oceana Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is scheduled for Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Collection locations are at the Mason County Road Commission in Scottville, the Manistee County Road Commission in Bear Lake, and the Hart Department of Public works in Oceana County.

This event is planned and coordinated by a Household Hazardous Waste Committee comprised of staff from the Conservation Districts in each county, Health Department No. 10, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, recycling contractors and interested citizens.

The most common items accepted at this collection day include pesticides, oils, glues, solvents, used motor oil, batteries, electronics and pharmaceuticals. Controlled drugs can also be safely disposed of at the collection, no questions asked. If planning to bring more than 200 pounds of a hazardous waste, participants are asked to notify their local Conservation District ahead of time.

For ease of disposal, those dropping off batteries are asked to separate them, with lithium batteries in one bag or container separate from all other batteries.

Items that are not accepted include tires, styrofoam and latex paint, among others. For a full listing, visit www.mason-lakeconservation.org. To properly dispose of latex paint, the HHW committee advises to open the paint can, fill with cat litter or sawdust and leave it outside to completely dry out on a sunny day, then throw it away with the rest of your solid waste. Small appliances containing Freon, like mini-refrigerators, dehumidifiers and window-mounted air conditioners will be accepted for a $10 charge or can be taken to Padnos Pere Marquette Recycling Center with any larger appliances, 843-4455.

To avoid waiting in long lines on collection day, consider dropping off your hazardous materials at an alternate location. Pharmaceuticals and controlled substances can be deposited in red barrels at the sheriff’s office or Scottville City Hall.

Unused paints and stains may be possible to donate to Habitat for Humanity. Batteries from tools can be taken to Home Depot or Lowe’s and electronics can be taken to Best Buy. If you need additional ideas, contact your local conservation district.

This year while participating in the HHW collection, the planning committee asks participants to follow CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 precautions. Those dropping off their HHW must remain inside their vehicles. Volunteers and staff will collect the HHW from vehicles. The HHW committee also asks that participants organize HHW in their vehicles beforehand for easy access during the collection, this will allow participants to get through the line faster. For example, make sure all oil is together, all batteries are together, all electronics are together, etc. Also please take into consideration the layout of the HHW collection. For example, at the Mason County collection site, the electronics drop off is at the beginning of the line. Therefore, please make sure electronics are accessible first.

The tentative order of stations at the Mason County HHW collection site is as follows: 1. electronics; 2. batteries; 3. pharmaceuticals; 4. pesticides/chemicals; 5. waste oil.

Increasing recycling costs and high participation in recent years has left limited funds for the program. To ensure adequate funds are available for this year’s collection, and to serve as many residents as possible, the HHW committee is implementing a weight limit per site, and a suggested $10 donation per car. It’s important to note that the average disposal cost per car has ranged from $64 to $82. If weight limits are reached prior to 1 p.m., the event will be shut down early.

The HHW committee is very grateful for those that have already contributed donations in support of the program. These entities include AFFEW, Hamlin Lake Preservation Society, United Way, private donations, and many of the townships, municipalities and county governments of the 3-county group.

“The event wouldn’t be possible without all of the partnerships. We are really thankful that we have such strong support from our community to keep this program going,” stated Dani McGarry, executive director of the Mason-Lake Conservation District. “This program allows us to keep hazardous materials out of our environment and away from our water resources.”

The collection day was inspired in 2006 by the State of Michigan's Agricultural Clean Sweep program.

Villages and Cities within the three counties helped the HHW Committee meet their fundraising goal of $30,000 for the first year. Both the Clean Sweep and HHW program have run simultaneously every year since.

For more information, contact Mason-Lake Conservation District at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5.