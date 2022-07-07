Hoague Road from U.S. 31 to Darr Road and Darr Road from Hoague Road north to County Line Road will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, July 11, according to a release from the Mason County Road Commission.
The project's expected completion date is Aug. 29.
The detour route is Free Soil, Custer, Rybicki and County Line roads. Residents that live on Hoague and Darr roads will have access to their property. Residents should expect delays and use caution when driving within the project limits and when approaching construction equipment.