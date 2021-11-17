VICTORY TWP. — Local entrepreneur and artist Ken Cooper will be teaching drawing at West Shore Community College’s downtown Manistee campus this winter semester.
After the 50-year retrospective of his art last summer, Cooper says, “I’m happy to be able to teach drawing at the newest WSCC facility, and I’m thrilled to be the first art instructor in what I hope will be a growing college presence in Manistee.”
Participating students will learn drawing techniques through observation and will explore formal elements such as line, shape, value, space and texture. They will also develop compositional skills through a variety of practices and expand their understanding of different drawing materials.
The class is part of Michigan Transfer Agreement (MTA) and credits earned in this class will transfer into most art and design departments at MTA participating colleges and universities.
"We are very excited to bring art classes directly into our communities and especially into downtown Manistee," said Eden Ünlüata-Foley, associate professor of visual arts. "Art, culture and food are some of the most important draws of the downtown, and we look forward to contributing to this through our art class offerings. We invite everyone of all ages and experiences to come and join Manistee's own Ken Cooper at our location on River Street."
Students may sign up at westshore.edu or contact Julie Dill at (231) 843-5942 or jdill@westshore.edu.
For further inquiry and questions about WSCC art and design classes contact Eden Ünlüata-Foley at nfoley@westshore.edu.