Corewell Health Ludington Hospital has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group. The national distinction highlights the Ludington hospital’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic.
“Patient safety is always our highest priority, and I’m so proud of our entire team as they continue to deliver excellent outcomes,” said Drew Dostal, president of Corewell Health’s Ludington and Gerber hospitals. “Our clinical teams strive to provide the best evidence-based care possible, and this recognition is an affirmation of their dedication and commitment. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with all of the extra challenges it brought, our team maintained its focus on patient safety.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group. “But these hospitals received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”