There were 184 runners and walkers who participated in Corewell Health Ludington Hospital’s Lakestride Family Fun Run last Friday in Ludington.
With more people in town for the Love Ludington weekend of events commemorating Ludington’s sesquicentennial celebration, it was one of the largest Family Fun Runs, topping the previous two years by 30 and 50 runners respectively, according to a release from Corewell Health.
The first one to finish was Noah Gillespie, 15, of Grand Rapids, with a time of 5:56. The first female to finish, just a few after Gillespie, was Fiona Seaver, 12, of Montague, with a time of 6:40, which she stated was a personal record.
Both runners said they were happy to run the race and to be the first male and female finishers. They each received a gold “Run” medal.
“I hadn’t planned on running this,” stated Gillespie in the release. “I only decided about three hours ago, and that was after eating cake for breakfast.”
Gillespie stated he attends Grand Rapids West Catholic High School and is on the track team. “I had an injury and couldn’t run this year,” he stated. “I did pole vaulting, which is also my event on the team. But today I did pretty good running and came in first, so I guess I’m healed.”
Seaver stated in the release that she doesn’t run track but plays soccer and does a lot of running in that sport. “That is my fastest time doing a one-mile run,” she stated.
The Lakestride Family Fun Run serves as the kick-off to the Ludington Lakestride 5k, 10k and half-marathon race held the second Saturday in June each year. The Ludington hospital has hosted the Lakestride Family Fun Run since its inception nearly 30 years ago.
“We enjoy being a part of the Lakestride community by hosting the Family Fun Run each year,” stated Drew Dostal, president of the Ludington hospital, in the release. “It’s a great event to help promote fitness and cardiovascular health, as well as family fun time. It’s great having a wide variety of runners and walkers, families and individuals, of all ages and abilities.
“Our thanks go out to Alisha Christensen, the Lakestride race director, Gary Anderson for helping us with timing every year and all of our hospital team members who help with this event and keep it safe.”