Volunteers of Corewell Health Ludington Hospital recently presented a $150,000 check to Scott Smith, chairperson of the Corewell Health Foundation Ludington Hospital Board, and Gilbert Garcia, lead specialist of the Corewell Health Foundation Ludington Hospital, for the hospital foundation’s Cancer Patient Assistance Fund, completing the second payment of a $250,000 pledge, according to a press release from Corewell Health.
“It is with a great deal of pride that the volunteer board presents this check,” stated Bobbie Severance-Roach, president of Corewell Health Ludington Hospital Volunteer Committee and member of Corewell Health Foundation Ludington Hospital board, in the release. “We faced many problems with the pandemic, of course, but we persevered and overcame them. I am so very proud of our volunteers! It takes teamwork to accomplish something like this.
"These funds were raised from proceeds at our gift shop, vendor, flower, and popcorn sales and other projects. It is people coming together to help.”
In 2019, the volunteers pledged $250,000 toward the Cancer Patient Assistance Fund for the Ludington hospital, a fund which helps patients with expenses they incur while undergoing treatment. In October 2019, at the annual recognition banquet, the first payment toward that pledge was presented, with the volunteers giving a $50,000 check to the Ludington Foundation, the release stated.
Despite the many challenges hospital volunteers faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group continued to raise funds. The recent $150,000 check is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the volunteers.
“It is beyond amazing what this group has accomplished in and around a global pandemic,” stated Scott Smith, chair of the Corewell Health Foundation Ludington Hospital board. “But when you stop to think about it, the Ludington hospital was started by volunteers and for over 100 years, volunteers of this organization have been fundraising and contributing to help with patient care. This is a phenomenal group and a phenomenal story of giving.”
Soon, patients in need of cancer services at Ludington hospital will receive care at a brand-new center. The Crane Haven Cancer Care Center, currently under construction and slated to open in late 2023, will have many new patient amenities, including more private patient bays for administering chemotherapy with room for a loved one to stay during each four-hour treatment, an outdoor healing garden which patients can view while they undergo treatment and integrative therapy services, including assistance with wigs and head wraps, the release stated.
“The volunteers of the Ludington Hospital are major contributors and one of our top donors," stated Gilbert Garcia, lead specialist of Corewell Health Foundation Ludington Hospital. “Their contribution to this project is representative of what they bring to the hospital in everything they do. It is value-added service in the time and talent they give, and it is value-added dollars in the fundraising they do. All of it together shows the heart they have for helping our teams and our patients. It is the heart of philanthropy, really - giving for the benefit of others. That is what the volunteers and the Volunteer Board have done here at Ludington hospital for more than 100 years.
"They are integral to our success as a foundation, and integral to our success as a hospital. Volunteers founded the hospital in Ludington, and they play a significant role here today.”
Volunteers at the hospital work in many departments at the Ludington hospital. All funds raised through volunteer services go to patient-related projects. Anyone interested in volunteering at the hospital may call 231-845-3633 for more information.