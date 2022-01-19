West Shore Bank will bring both new and familiar faces to Waterfront Park for its Rhythm & Dunes concerts on July 30 and Aug. 6.

This year’s concerts will feature two Michigan bands, starting with country-rock group Union Guns on Saturday, July 30. The following Saturday, Detroit-based Your Generation in Concert — returning for its second Rhythm & Dunes performance after pleasing crowds in 2019 — will take the Waterfront Park stage on Aug. 6.

The lineup was announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The concerts are free. Headliners will start at 7 p.m. after pre-show performances by local high school bands at 6 p.m.

Margaret Carney, executive assistant of shareholder relations at the bank and one of the event planners, told the Daily News the headlining bands were picked with the goal of bringing local audiences more of what they want.

“Your Generation in Concert was selected mostly because of their large variety of songs that … appeal to a vast population,” she said.

The release stated that the band “transports audiences on a musical tour through five decades of pop, rock and dance hits.”

Locals seemed to enjoy the group in 2019 and “people were asking to have them back,” Carney said.

The community also wanted more country music, which led to the selection of first-time Rhythm & Dunes act Union Guns.

“Union Guns is a country steam roller, leaving the crowd wondering what just ran them over. … This band of gifted musicians are true-blue country folk with a pop edge,” Carney stated, describing the band as “in-your-face country” with a pop sensibility.

The members are mostly from Michigan; about half of them come from country backgrounds, while the others are influenced by rock.

“We haven’t done country in a while,” Carney said. “The fans were asking for it.”

The band selection process is handled by a committee of bank employees. Members listen to and review bands, and keep an ear out for what the community wants to hear, according to Carney.

“We look at what we have done in the past, what has been a success and what we haven’t done yet,” she said. “We like the family-oriented groups and bands with broad appeal.”

Carney said the plan is to also have the jazz bands from Mason County Central and the Ludington high schools perform at this summer’s concerts, though details have not yet been finalized regarding which band will perform at which concert.

Rhythm & Dunes doubles as a benefit for local high school music programs, and this year will be no different.

Last year — after a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19 — the concert series raised a record amount of $15,000. The goal this summer will be to raise even more, Carney said.

“We’re always looking to surpass last year’s (amount),” she said, adding that she’s “very hopeful” that fundraising amounts will go up yet again this year.

Rhythm & Dunes has raised about $85,000 for local music programs since its inception, Carney estimates.

“It is great to know that the community continues to support West Shore Bank’s efforts to make a difference in our communities. Last year, we were able to have other nonprofits and school organizations benefit in addition to the music programs,” Carney said. “Donations are accepted in-person during the concert, online, from food vendors, school organization volunteers and merchandise sales.”

Online donations can be made at https://smartpay.profitstars.com/express/westshorebankdonations.

Concerts are planned, organized and funded by West Shore Bank and its employees. This summer marks the first Rhythm & Dunes concert without former organizer Donna Yager, who retired in 2021.

“I am lucky to have trained with Donna Yager, who has done such a great job creating and coordinating Rhythm & Dunes,” said Carney, who is now at the helm alongside Aubry Healy. “I look forward to following in her footsteps and continuing her success.”

With COVID-19 still a concern, West Shore Bank is advising anyone with health concerns and those who are not fully vaccinated to follow current Michigan health guidelines regarding large gatherings. There will be no cap on attendance or mask mandate, but hand sanitizing stations will be at the park during the concerts.

More information can be found at www.westshorebank.com/rhythm-and-dunes.html.