The Mason County Board of Commissioners is encouraging Mason County residents to confirm their access to high-speed internet.

According to a press release from the county, the Connect Mason County citizens group determined that past Federal Communications Commission maps overstated internet availability in Mason County by up to 20%.

In November, the FCC released a new map of broadband service for the nation. Unlike previous maps, this new data collection provides information at the address level. For the first time, the FCC is accepting challenges to the data shown on the maps and encourages consumers, communities and others to examine the map’s accuracy.

These maps dictate which areas are eligible for future grant funding, enhancing the critical nature of this opportunity to verify accuracy.

“It is critical that everyone access the FCC maps and submit a challenge to the FCC if they feel the maps do not accurately reflect their internet level of service,” stated Mason County Board of Commissioners Chair Janet Andersen in the release. “We encourage the public to go to our website at www.masoncounty.net to scan the QR code that provides a link to the map.”

The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office is working to identify discrepancies state-wide, however the county board is suggesting residents take the initiative to ensure their data is correct. Challenges to the FCC map need to be filed by Jan. 13, 2023.

The release stated that an accurate federal map ensures that Michigan receives its share of funding through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program to invest in achieving universal broadband availability for the state.

The map can also be accessed online at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/

Mason County is working with local and regional partners to coordinate broadband planning through facilitated information sharing and coordination of outreach efforts, according to the release.

Additional resources and up-to-date information for this region are available at https://wmsrdc.org/project/wmsrdc-broadband-support/.