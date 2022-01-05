The Mason County Zoning Board of Appeals public hearing scheduled for 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, is canceled due to inclement weather. The public hearing will be rescheduled for 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. If you have any questions, please contact Director Cayla Sanders at (231) 757-9272.
