WALHALLA — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the deaths of two people at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Wever Road in Walhalla.
According to a press release from Sheriff Kim Cole, a 24-year-old Mason County man and a 22-year-old Mason County woman died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash that was reported at 1:42 p.m. Monday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Cole stated. The woman, who was also eight months pregnant with a boy, was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital where she later died. The unborn baby also died as a result of the crash. The man was driving while the woman was a passenger.
The driver of the second vehicle allegedly fled the scene. The individual was later located by a deputy and a conservation officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources a half mile away with the assistance of citizens in the area, Cole stated.
The age and hometown of the second driver were not disclosed by Cole. The driver was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Cole stated that the accident was under investigation as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, and “speed and alcohol are likely factors in the crash.” U.S. 10 was closed from 1:45 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. for investigators to collect evidence.
The sheriff’s office not only was assisted at the scene by the DNR, but also members of the Branch, Custer and Scottville fire departments including the Custer Jaws-of-Life, Life EMS, Michigan State Police Hart Post and the Victims Services Unit of the sheriff’s office.