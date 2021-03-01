Jeff Kiessel | Daily News

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Wever Road Monday. U.S. 10 was closed at Walhalla Road as emergency crews worked to clear the scene as well as allow for investigators to determine what happened. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Branch Fire Department, Life EMS, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and others.