CADILLAC – District Health Department No. 10 is hosting a COVID-19 testing clinic, in partnership with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and the City of Ludington, at the Harbor View Marina beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The clinic will operate on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

COVID-19 testing is provided by Honu Management Group and is free to the public. It is necessary for individuals to register with Honu prior to receiving COVID-19 testing, and they can pre-register before arriving to any testing clinic. Pre-registration links are listed below for each clinic location.

Below is additional important information regarding these COVID-19 testing clinics:

• All COVID-19 testing clinics are first come, first served;

• Do not line up early prior to clinic times;

• Stay in your vehicles and someone will come to you for paperwork and testing.

• All clinics end promptly at the time stated or when capacity is reached (capacity is reached when the number of cars in line meets the clinic’s ability to perform testing during clinic hours).

• COVID-19 testing is free and no ID or insurance is required but accepted.

• Clinics offer rapid antigen (results typically available within 30-60 minutes) and PCR testing (results typically available within 72 hours).

• If you test positive for COVID-19, you will receive a text message from the health department asking you to complete a survey so case investigation and contact tracing can begin.

• Most offsite testing locations are generously providing the space for the clinics only. Do not contact them with questions or concerns as they are only donating the space.

• For questions on test results, call Honu at 866-809-8282.

• For all other COVID-19 questions or concerns, call 231-305-8675 or email covid@dhd10.org

If you need a COVID-19 vaccine, booster, or a flu shot, go to www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904.